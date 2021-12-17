American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Trading Up 10.1%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) shares were up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.44. Approximately 164,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,119,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $48,043.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 28,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $291,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 468,064 shares of company stock worth $4,184,614 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Well by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Well by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Well by 409.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Well by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in American Well by 97.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,998,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

