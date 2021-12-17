Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,615 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $146.19 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $147.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.19.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

