M&T Bank Corp Sells 7,263 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,865,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,263 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $143,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,081 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,480,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,724 shares during the period. Finally, Wit LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.75. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

