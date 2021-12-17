M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,485 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 881,904 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $76,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,595 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after purchasing an additional 436,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after purchasing an additional 205,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after buying an additional 118,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $103.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

