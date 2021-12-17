New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Purchases 393 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.9% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average of $77.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.59.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

