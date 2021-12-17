International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 59.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,058 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $759,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 84,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.63.

Shares of IBM opened at $125.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

