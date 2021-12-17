Harvest Investment Services LLC Grows Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up 1.5% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.04.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $200.39. 18,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.67 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.06 and a beta of 1.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $725,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.05, for a total value of $4,374,733.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,696 shares of company stock worth $45,208,829 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.