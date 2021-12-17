Brokerages Anticipate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Post Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will announce $2.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the lowest is $2.11. Global Payments reported earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $9.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.30.

Global Payments stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.83. 45,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,128. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.57 and its 200-day moving average is $163.27. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $440,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,306,000 after buying an additional 1,632,202 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $931,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

