PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Receives $21.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of PDSB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.07. 10,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,168. The company has a market cap of $257.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.47. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDS Biotechnology news, CFO Matthew C. Hill bought 2,900 shares of PDS Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,071.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 837.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 358,623 shares during the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

