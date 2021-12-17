Bradley Allen Thrall Sells 17,001 Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) Stock

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) Senior Officer Bradley Allen Thrall sold 17,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total transaction of C$33,321.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 813,904 shares in the company, valued at C$1,595,251.84.

Bradley Allen Thrall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Bradley Allen Thrall sold 13,004 shares of Alexco Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total transaction of C$26,918.28.

The company has a market capitalization of C$272.58 million and a PE ratio of -70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.33. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.92 and a 1-year high of C$2.55.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

