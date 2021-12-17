Mirrored Apple Hits Market Capitalization of $18.46 Million (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for approximately $174.15 or 0.00372157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $18.46 million and approximately $253,832.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00053096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,867.27 or 0.08264156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00077080 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,872.29 or 1.00163652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00050687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 105,995 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

