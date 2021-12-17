DATA Reaches One Day Volume of $197,112.00 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One DATA coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a market capitalization of $828,034.65 and approximately $197,112.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DATA has traded down 27% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00039226 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.06 or 0.00203147 BTC.

About DATA

DATA is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,998 coins. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official website is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

