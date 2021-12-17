Brio Consultants LLC Purchases 603 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after buying an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,583,000 after purchasing an additional 513,388 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.84. 117,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,439,431. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.53. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $112.92.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

