BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the November 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MHD stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,083. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 414.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 349,261 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 74,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

