BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the November 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of MHD stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,083. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.
