Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the November 15th total of 505,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Shares of CFPZF traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.22. 8,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,661. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70.

CFPZF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

