Aurora (AOA) Reaches Market Cap of $13.93 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $13.93 million and $670,038.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.86 or 0.00379413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00039104 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

