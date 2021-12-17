Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $30,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $348.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $261.54 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.89.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

