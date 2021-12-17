Good Life Advisors LLC Buys New Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 136,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,000. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

CIBR opened at $50.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.69. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $56.58.

