Auto Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.22 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, Auto has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Auto has a total market capitalization of $32.22 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auto coin can currently be bought for approximately $607.98 or 0.01299221 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Auto alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00039226 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.06 or 0.00203147 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AUTOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.