Brokerages Set Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Price Target at $28.25

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

NYSE:TDS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.68. 68,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,745. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,731,000 after purchasing an additional 156,825 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 314.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 68,890 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 11.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 45.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 51,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

