Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 4,020 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $62,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $229.85 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

