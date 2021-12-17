Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAYW. Bank of America began coverage on Hayward in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $126,932.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $128,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 674,469 shares of company stock valued at $15,857,211 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Hayward by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,737,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,002 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hayward by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,313,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,927,000 after purchasing an additional 177,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hayward by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,911,000 after purchasing an additional 477,810 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Hayward by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,332,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,720,000 after purchasing an additional 96,816 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hayward by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,206,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,423,000 after purchasing an additional 334,766 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAYW traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.63. The stock had a trading volume of 29,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Hayward has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $28.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Hayward’s revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hayward will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

