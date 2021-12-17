PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $98,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter.

IYE opened at $29.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $32.58.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

