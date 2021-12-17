Micromines (MICRO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 23% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. Micromines has a total market cap of $86,950.91 and $1.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Micromines has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Micromines coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00053096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,867.27 or 0.08264156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00077080 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,872.29 or 1.00163652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00050687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Micromines Coin Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 coins. Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official website is micromines.co . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Micromines

