Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $188.24 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $173.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.05.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

