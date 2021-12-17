Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $80,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,414 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,326 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,568,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,834,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.69. The stock had a trading volume of 139,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,562. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $56.52 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day moving average is $62.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

