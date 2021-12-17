$0.70 EPS Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.63. Kroger posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kroger.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,028. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Kroger by 21.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727,614 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Kroger by 22.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,835 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 31.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kroger by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.89. 225,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,731,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32. Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.