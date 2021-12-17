Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Grows By 89.5%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the November 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IUSS. Systelligence LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,838,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,386,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSS stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.20. 981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,913. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85.

