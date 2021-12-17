Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 973,000 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the November 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:INDB traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.15. 2,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,332. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $116.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,899,000 after acquiring an additional 89,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 21.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,731,000 after acquiring an additional 322,124 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 17.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,516,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,515,000 after acquiring an additional 223,220 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 749,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

