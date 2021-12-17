Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 705,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,425,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

KBWB traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.30. 131,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,010. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $73.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 61.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 282,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.