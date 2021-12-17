APYSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $2.70 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. APYSwap has a market cap of $2.70 million and $94,143.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00052938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,880.60 or 0.08231915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00076951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,043.82 or 0.99794046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00050855 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002724 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “APYSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.