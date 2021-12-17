Analysts Expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to report $2.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $7.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $7.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

WAB stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.67. The company had a trading volume of 17,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.63. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $477,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

