AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

AXAHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS:AXAHY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.04. The stock had a trading volume of 391,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,255. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. AXA has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

