Analysts Expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands posted earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

Shares of SPB stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.07. 5,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,440. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $72.12 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,885,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,389,000 after buying an additional 94,179 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,015,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,808,000 after buying an additional 70,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 19.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,302,000 after purchasing an additional 295,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,531,000 after purchasing an additional 80,151 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,330,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,253,000 after purchasing an additional 98,739 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

