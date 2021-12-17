Sharkey Howes & Javer Acquires 182,845 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1,087.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,845 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises about 2.9% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $11,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 499.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6,507.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $62.11. 2,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,353. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $64.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.85.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

