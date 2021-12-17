-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.15). Tsakos Energy Navigation posted earnings per share of ($1.91) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of ($3.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.73) to ($3.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.51). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TNP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE TNP traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $7.34. 3,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 132,862.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 104,961 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 677,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 62,987 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

