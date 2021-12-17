Brokerages Anticipate INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to Announce -$0.56 EPS

Equities analysts expect that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) will post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. INmune Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, CFO David J. Moss sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $41,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $130,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,476 shares of company stock worth $829,520. Corporate insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in INmune Bio by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 14.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INMB traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $10.73. 742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,999. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $191.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 18.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $30.37.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

