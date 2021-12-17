Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after buying an additional 1,384,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,286,000 after acquiring an additional 179,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $236.52 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $189.76 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

