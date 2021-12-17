Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EW opened at $119.57 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.27. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.16 and its 200-day moving average is $112.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $951,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,881 shares of company stock worth $15,812,388. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

