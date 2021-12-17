Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $528,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 421,475 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,184,000 after acquiring an additional 584,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,763,000 after acquiring an additional 564,757 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY traded down $10.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.82. 75,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,210. The firm has a market cap of $257.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.35 and its 200 day moving average is $243.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $161.78 and a one year high of $283.91.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.72.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.