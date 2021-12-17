M&T Bank Corp Has $35.72 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $35,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 128,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $113.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

