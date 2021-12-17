David A. Ramsay Buys 25,000 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Savara stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.15. 3,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. Savara Inc has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Savara by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Savara during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Savara during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Savara during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

