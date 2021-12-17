Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF) Insider Charles Henry Gregson Buys 390,324 Shares

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF) insider Charles Henry Gregson purchased 390,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £7,806.48 ($10,316.48).

Charles Henry Gregson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Charles Henry Gregson bought 191,456 shares of Non-Standard Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £7,658.24 ($10,120.58).

NSF traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2.40 ($0.03). 4,837,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,744. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.87. The company has a market capitalization of £7.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. Non-Standard Finance plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.97 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.96 ($0.12).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Non-Standard Finance

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

