Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Receives GBX 2,720 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,720 ($35.95).

VCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.36) price target on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($28.41) to GBX 2,140 ($28.28) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($30.40) to GBX 2,800 ($37.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Victrex alerts:

In related news, insider Martin Court sold 7,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.51), for a total value of £186,524.16 ($246,496.84).

LON VCT traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,382 ($31.48). 188,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,063. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,353.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,497.44. Victrex has a 12 month low of GBX 2,042 ($26.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,720 ($35.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a GBX 96.14 ($1.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.