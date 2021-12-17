Centamin (TSE:CEE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Centamin (TSE:CEE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CEE stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,359. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.71. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67. Centamin has a twelve month low of C$1.38 and a twelve month high of C$2.37.

In other Centamin news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$240,318.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

