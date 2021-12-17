Pi Financial Trims Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Target Price to C$20.50

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) had its price target cut by Pi Financial from C$23.00 to C$20.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of VGCX stock traded down 0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting 14.80. 212,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,800. The company has a market capitalization of $926.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 17.18. Victoria Gold has a 52-week low of 10.42 and a 52-week high of 22.54.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

