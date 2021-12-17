True Link Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19,517.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF opened at $215.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.30. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $166.26 and a one year high of $219.65.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

