Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Short Interest Down 46.7% in November

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 597,000 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the November 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIZI. Citigroup cut their target price on Lizhi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Lizhi in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Lizhi alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Lizhi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lizhi during the second quarter worth $397,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lizhi during the second quarter worth $549,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lizhi by 1,263.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 226,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lizhi during the second quarter worth $6,763,000. 7.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIZI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,966. Lizhi has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $85.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Lizhi had a negative return on equity of 72.00% and a negative net margin of 7.16%.

About Lizhi

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Lizhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lizhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.