MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, an increase of 83.2% from the November 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

In other MoneyGram International news, CRO Grant A. Lines bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Bruce Turner bought 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $364,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 205,977 shares of company stock worth $1,215,011. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGI traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 76,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,328. The company has a market capitalization of $736.25 million, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.45. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.