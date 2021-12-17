Short Interest in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Drops By 45.4%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 557,200 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the November 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDRA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 2,455.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,709,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 128,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 23.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 60,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDRA remained flat at $$0.77 during trading on Friday. 128,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.21. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

